Karen Sparks
Karen (Funk) Sparks, 82, of Waldron passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Nov, 11, 1938, to Ezra and Illanoia Gregory.
All she wanted to be in life was a mother. She loved all of her family and leaves her kids and grandkids to carry on her legacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Carl Edward Funk; her second husband, Melvin Eugene Sparks; a daughter, Tona Lea Funk; a sister, Wilma Jackson; and a brother, Delbert Gregory.
She is survived by five children, Steven Funk and wife Brenda; a daughter, Karla Atchley and husband Perry, Eldon Funk, Wallace Funk and wife Kammi and Roger Funk and wife Amy; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church with the Revs. Mike Shaddon and Herman Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Chant Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Wallace, Jesse, Robert, Samuel, Taylor and Roger Funk.
