1/1
Karen Sparks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Sparks
Karen (Funk) Sparks, 82, of Waldron passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Nov, 11, 1938, to Ezra and Illanoia Gregory.
All she wanted to be in life was a mother. She loved all of her family and leaves her kids and grandkids to carry on her legacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Carl Edward Funk; her second husband, Melvin Eugene Sparks; a daughter, Tona Lea Funk; a sister, Wilma Jackson; and a brother, Delbert Gregory.
She is survived by five children, Steven Funk and wife Brenda; a daughter, Karla Atchley and husband Perry, Eldon Funk, Wallace Funk and wife Kammi and Roger Funk and wife Amy; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church with the Revs. Mike Shaddon and Herman Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Chant Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Wallace, Jesse, Robert, Samuel, Taylor and Roger Funk.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Waldron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved