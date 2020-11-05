1/1
Karen Steelgrave
Karen E. Shaid Steelgrave, 79, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, in Waldron. She was born April 9, 1941, in Houston to Charles Alva Shaid and Linnie Belle Johnson.
Karen worked in the education field all her life. She graduated from Monahans High School in Texas, Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, and Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where she received her master's degree. She taught school in Abilene, Mena and Acorn, and finished her career as a counselor in Fort Smith Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a son, Lee Gratton Steelgrave and wife Alicia; a sister, Ellen Neal and husband Ted; an aunt, Betty Ann Dublin of Texas; and 13 cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 16820 U.S. 71 S., Boles, with the Rev. Mike Shaddon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to the animal rescue or shelter of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at MartinFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
