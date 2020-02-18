|
Karen Tanner
Karen Jean (Hill) Tanner, 72, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1948, in Mulberry. She worked at Hill's Grocery Store in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Hill and Hilda Jean Nigh.
She is survived by her husband, James Tanner of the home; two daughters, Kimberley Billings of Spring, Texas, and Stephanie Ward of Van Buren; a son, Brett Winborn of North Carolina; a brother, Tommy Hill of Graphic; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Dehart, Zach Pettigrew, Freddy Ward, Fred Ward, Donny Dehart and Dee Roy Tanner.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020