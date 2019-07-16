Home

Kasey Evans Obituary
Kasey Evans
Kasey R. Evans, 53, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at a local hospital. She was an occupational therapist for Restore Therapy at Paris Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Shannon.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Evans of the home; two sons, Dylan and Austin Evans of Altus; four stepchildren, Denise Evans of Mulberry, Larry Evans of Altus and Tyler Evans and Chelsea Bradley, both of Subiaco; her mother, Charlotte (Toothman) Shannon of Van Buren; two sisters, Calihand Allen of Van Buren and Brenda Blackmon of Grannis; one brother, Tim Shannon of Hartman; 10 grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews.
Pallbearers will be Larry, Tyler, Shane and Taylor Evans, Brayden Easter and Chris Bradley.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019
