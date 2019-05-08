|
Kasey Jackson
Kasey Marie Jackson was born May 29, 2000, in Poteau to Rudy Jackson and Rhonda (Sayles) Jackson and passed away May 6, 2019 in Spiro at the age of 19.
She is survived by her mother, Rhonda Edwards; her father, Rudy Jackson and wife Jamie; brother, Tyler Jackson; maternal grandmother, Mary Newell; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Brinda Adkins; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Newell.
Kasey worked at Sonic in Pocola and loved her job. She was an incredibly special person who impacted many lives; she was one of a kind.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Cavan Gappmayer officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Earl Henson, Lucas Jackson, Paul Riva, Daniel Adkins and Rudy Jackson.
To sign Kasey's online guestbook, please visit www.MalloryMartinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2019