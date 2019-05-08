Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Kasey Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kasey Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kasey Jackson Obituary
Kasey Jackson
Kasey Marie Jackson was born May 29, 2000, in Poteau to Rudy Jackson and Rhonda (Sayles) Jackson and passed away May 6, 2019 in Spiro at the age of 19.
She is survived by her mother, Rhonda Edwards; her father, Rudy Jackson and wife Jamie; brother, Tyler Jackson; maternal grandmother, Mary Newell; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Brinda Adkins; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Newell.
Kasey worked at Sonic in Pocola and loved her job. She was an incredibly special person who impacted many lives; she was one of a kind.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Cavan Gappmayer officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Earl Henson, Lucas Jackson, Paul Riva, Daniel Adkins and Rudy Jackson.
To sign Kasey's online guestbook, please visit www.MalloryMartinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now