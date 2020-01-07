Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home & Crematory
204 Ne F St
Stigler, OK 74462
(918) 967-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Kash Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kash Bray

Send Flowers
Kash Bray Obituary
Kash Bray
Kash Daniel Bray, infant son of Kodie and Dalton Bray of Keota, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Mallory Chapel in Stigler with burial at Keota City Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Stetson Bray of the home; his grandparents, Marcie and Dennis Winklepleck of Keota and Tonya Bray of Stigler; and his great-grandparents, Shirley and J.R. Bray of Stigler, Joyce and Daniel Tacket of Whitefield, Okla., and George Winklepleck of Keota.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kash's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -