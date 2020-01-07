|
|
|
Kash Bray
Kash Daniel Bray, infant son of Kodie and Dalton Bray of Keota, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Mallory Chapel in Stigler with burial at Keota City Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Stetson Bray of the home; his grandparents, Marcie and Dennis Winklepleck of Keota and Tonya Bray of Stigler; and his great-grandparents, Shirley and J.R. Bray of Stigler, Joyce and Daniel Tacket of Whitefield, Okla., and George Winklepleck of Keota.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020