|
|
Katelyn Stephens
Katelyn Leeann Stephens, 12, of Roland passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was a student at Muldrow Junior High School. She loved to sing, worship God and play her ukulele.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ben Stephens and Norris Ferguson; and one uncle, Paul Robert Stephens.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Muldrow High School gymnasium with a private family graveside service under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her parents, Jared and Elizabeth Rice of Roland; one sister, Kara Rice of Roland; two brothers, Draven Wilson of Roland and Riley Hinton of Fort Smith; and her loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5-7 P.M. at East Side Free Will Baptist Church, 613 E. Sequoyah St., Muldrow.
Pallbearers will be Choise Shamblin, Barry Tabor, Brant Folowell, Ted Abbey, Chase Howard, Josh Limore, Todd Butcher and Mike Richards.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Sharp, Ken Sharp, Raymond Rhodes, Jason Long and Chris Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OK Kids Korral, 818 N.E. Eigth St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019