Katheren Humphries
1936 - 2020
Katheren Sue Humphries, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Monroe, Okla., to Milson Lonzo and Mollie (Halford) Crouch. She retired from Riverside Furniture Manufacturing.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Helmer and husband Ricky Sr.; a son, Barry Shepherd and wife Shirley; two brothers, Donald Crouch and wife Rosa and Edward Crouch and wife Ann; a sister, Sammie Page; four grandchildren, Ricky Helmer Jr. and wife Crystal, Adam Shepherd and wife Laura, Matthew Shepherd and wife Jessica and Shawna Fowler and husband Joseph; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at West Harmony Cemetery in Hartford.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Helmer Jr., Adam Shepherd, Matthew Shepherd and Joseph Fowler.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
