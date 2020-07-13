Katherine Brooks
Katherine Brooks, 100, of Alma passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born June 25, 1920, in Catheys Creek, Tenn., to Sam and Cora Brooks. She was the owner and operator of Exchange Beauty Shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ann Connor; and a brother, James Brooks.
She is survived by a son, Mike Coleman (Teresa); three grandchildren, Hollie Dobbs, Derick Coleman and Micaleigh English; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Ian, Nora, Ada, Jane and Mae; three cousins, Randy and Bob Coleman and Linda Kimbrough; and many Tennessee and Texas nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Alma Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Derick Coleman, Aaron English, Paul Dobbs, Levi Dobbs, Jerry Griffin and Steve Coleman.
Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Goodpasture, David Goodpasture, Butch Mahan, Benny Brown, Jim McAllister and Rex Woods.
