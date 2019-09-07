Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Gebhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Gebhart


1913 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Gebhart Obituary
Katherine Gebhart
Katherine Gebhart, 106, of Cabot passed away Sept. 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 28, 1913, in Alma to Charles Reeves and Mattie Bailey Reeves. She and her husband J.D. traveled extensively and Katherine became an accomplished artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert F. Brocchus; second husband, J.D. Gebhart; two daughters, Katherine Louise Goldtrap and Ann Basinger; and her sister, Mary Ethel Ledbetter.
Katherine is survived by one son, Robert Brocchus Jr. of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now