Katherine Gebhart
Katherine Gebhart, 106, of Cabot passed away Sept. 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 28, 1912, in Alma to Charles Reeves and Mattie Bailey Reeves. She and husband J.D. traveled extensively and Katherine became an accomplished artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert F. Brocchus; second husband, J.D. Gebhart; two daughters, Katherine Louise Goldtrap and Ann Basinger; and sister, Mary Ethel Ledbetter.
Katherine is survived by one son, Robert Brocchus Jr. of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019