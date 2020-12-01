Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Giesler

Katherine Sue Giesler, 75, of Spiro died Dec. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with burial at Muldrow Cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter, Samantha Greene; a son, Darin Gieslera; three sisters, Karen, Edna and Mae; three brothers, Wayne, Bob and Ervin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



