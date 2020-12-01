1/
Katherine Giesler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Giesler
Katherine Sue Giesler, 75, of Spiro died Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with burial at Muldrow Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Samantha Greene; a son, Darin Gieslera; three sisters, Karen, Edna and Mae; three brothers, Wayne, Bob and Ervin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved