Katherine Ann (Schneider) Karnes was born Sept. 15, 1952, to the late Leonard and Sue (McClellan) Schneider. She passed from this life July 11, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 67, ending her struggle with health issues that had plagued her for several years. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Smith, attended Immaculate Conception Church and St. Anne's Academy and was a 1970 graduate of Southside High School.

Kathy worked at Burford Distributing and Southern Electric and part-time as a bartender in several Fort Smith establishments. In addition to her beloved son, Cory, Kathy cared for many children over the years who will always regard her as "Nana." Her compassionate soul was also evident in her role as caregiver for friends and family members struggling with health issues.

Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious, boisterous laugh. She was an ardent fan of NASCAR and her favorite driver, Jimmy Johnson, whose life-size cutout was on display in her living room during the race each Sunday. Crafting, cooking, shopping and enjoying music were some of her pastimes. Christmas was a favorite time of year, decorating her house like a winter wonderland and making dozens of Christmas cookies. Friends eagerly awaited her annual gumbo feast. In fact, she won first place in the Fort Smith Gumbo Cookoff one year.

Kathy is survived by her only son, Cory Karnes of Fort Smith; a brother, Joey Schneider of Fort Smith; her stepmother, Wanda Schneider of Paris; her best pal, little Gracie Pup; numerous cousins; and many dear friends and neighbors. She was a thoughtful, gracious, beautiful soul who will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Kathy generously donated her body to medical research. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations to any animal rescue charity in her memory would be appreciated.



