Katherine Lockhart

Katherine Lorine (Greenfield) Lockhart, 92, of Sallisaw died Oct. 20, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at McCoy Ford Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent-Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Parker, Donna McDannald and Carol Wooten; two sons, Bill and David Lockhart; and several grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store