Katherine O'Malley
Katherine Susan O'Malley, 64, of Lee's Summit, Mo., died May 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with motor neurone disease. She was born to the late Tom and Helen Walkinshaw, April 23, 1955, in Girard, Kan. Kathy graduated Columbus Unified High School in 1973 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Northeastern State University in 1978. Kathy was a varsity cheerleader in high school and college and she was the 1972 homecoming queen in high school. She married Michael J. O'Malley in 1979 and they lived in Wichita, Kan., New Braunfels, Texas, Oxford, Miss., and Fort Smith before settling in Lee's Summit to be close to grandchildren. Kathy was a preschool teacher until she retired in 2009. She loved her students like her own children.
Another passion of Kathy's was church ministries. One of her favorite ministries was at the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Smith. She was a true friend to several of the young girls that had gotten in trouble. Kathy also loved to help with the annual Christmas gift wrapping fund raiser for . She helped send many sick children on their dream trips.
Kathy loved to travel. She and her family and friends have been on several cruises and enjoyed many all-inclusive resorts. Her favorite spot was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Knight.
She is survived by her spouse, Mike O'Malley; and two children, Mary O'Malley Burnett (Scott) and Daniel J. O'Malley. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ava, Luke and Ben Burnett; two sisters, Cindy Rush and Janie Tanner (Gary); one brother, Tom Walkinshaw (Lola); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was always there for her family. When her son, Daniel, was 10 years old, he was treated for childhood cancer at and Kathy became a "St. Jude Mom," a title that she held in high esteem. Also, when her daughter, Mary, was hospitalized for two months with a pregnancy (Luke and Ben), Kathy and Mike moved to Lee's Summit to take care of Ava. Kathy was a go-to-girl if there ever was one. Anytime someone needed a helping hand she was there.
Kathy was known as Mimi to her grandchildren and Mike is known as Poppie. Mimi and Poppie's house is the favorite place for Ava, Luke and Ben. It is a totally reliable source of popsicles, huge hugs and a fun dip in the pool.
Mimi will be forever missed.
Kathy would like donations to be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in honor of Daniel J. O'Malley.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Summit Church, 3381 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, at the corner of Chipman Road and View High Drive. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019