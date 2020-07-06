Katheryn Derrick
Katheryn Louise Derrick, age 92, of Roland passed away July 4, 2020. She was born July 1, 1928. She was a retired licensed practical nurse and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Leonard.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Anderson and husband John of Russellville; two sisters, Shirley Miller of Muldrow and Thelma Whittaker of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.