Katheryn Derrick

Katheryn Louise Derrick, age 92, of Roland passed away July 4, 2020. She was born July 1, 1928. She was a retired licensed practical nurse and of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Leonard.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Anderson and husband John of Russellville; two sisters, Shirley Miller of Muldrow and Thelma Whittaker of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



