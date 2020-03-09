|
Kathirene Coday
Kathirene Janetta Coday, 92, of Sallisaw died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McCoy Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Shaddox of Bixby, Okla., and JoAnn Lowery and Charlotte Barrett, both of Sallisaw; four sons, Raymond Coday of Vian and Felix, Billy and Ricky Coday, all of Sallisaw; a sister, Ruby Jackson of Muskogee, Okla.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020