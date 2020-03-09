Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathirene Coday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathirene Coday

Send Flowers
Kathirene Coday Obituary
Kathirene Coday
Kathirene Janetta Coday, 92, of Sallisaw died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McCoy Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Shaddox of Bixby, Okla., and JoAnn Lowery and Charlotte Barrett, both of Sallisaw; four sons, Raymond Coday of Vian and Felix, Billy and Ricky Coday, all of Sallisaw; a sister, Ruby Jackson of Muskogee, Okla.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathirene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -