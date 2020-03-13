|
Kathleen Wright
Kathleen Dale Wright, 90, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Oklahoma City to the late Ernest and Julia Dale. She was a librarian at Mountainburg Library. She was a writer and published author and a vocal music major at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert H. Wright Sr.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Wright of Chester, Richard Wright of Florida and Russel Wright of Forest Grove, Ore.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2020