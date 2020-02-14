Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Crossview Christian Church
2711 N. Albert Pike Ave.
Fort Smith, AR
Kathryn Sult


1955 - 2020
Kathryn Sult Obituary
Kathryn Sult
Kathryn Elizabeth Sult, 64, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 12, 2020. She was born March 29, 1955, in Poteau to the late Walter and Mildred (Pinion) Sult. She was a member of Crossview Christian Church.
She is survived by a brother, James Goins (Carol) of Liberty; three sisters, Sandra Green and Sharon Sult, both of Fort Smith, and Lucretia Soto of Oklahoma City; four nieces; eight nephews; and a great-niece.
Funeral service officiated by Randy Weese will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Crossview Christian Church, 2711 N. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Spiro City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Larry Green, Steve Goins, Bryan Goins, Jay Muise and J.J. Muise.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
