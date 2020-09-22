Kathryn Weir
Kathryn "Kay" Fern Davis Weir of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Wewoka, Okla., and was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Clarence and Ethel Hubbard.
Kay was a homemaker and a member of Fianna Hills Baptist Church, where she served as the pianist/organist. She formerly served at Oak Cliff Baptist Church and Windsor Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James "Jim" Weir.
She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Gentry and husband Scott of Fort Smith, Beth Douglass and husband Phil of Jenks, Okla., and Brooke Charlson and husband Jeff of Bentonville; two sons, Bryan Weir and wife Shannon of Hackett and Barry Weir and wife Kristi of Van Buren; and 12 grandchildren, Jonathan Weir (Stephanie), Nathan Weir (Emily), Evan and Garrett Gentry, Adrian Douglass (Tricia), Kate Douglass, Kathryn and Jack Charlson and Madison, Seth, Savannah and Mabrey Weir.
Private family-led memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangments are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Union Christian Academy c/o Angie Baker, 4201 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72904, or online at www.unioneagles.org
.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.