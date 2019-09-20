Home

Services
Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
View Map
Kathryn Williams Obituary
Kathryn Williams
Kathryn AnnMarie Williams, infant daughter of Dustin and Kimberly Williams, was born and returned to her heavenly home on Sept. 19, 2019.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, LaDonna Williams; and maternal great-grandmother, Mary Williams.
Survivors include her parents, Dustin and Kimberly Williams of Roland; paternal grandfather, Dean Williams; maternal grandmother, Vangie Riley; maternal grandfather, Tony Noe and wife Jennifer; maternal great-grandparents, Rick Williams and Jean Noe; paternal great-grandparent, Shirley Williams; two aunts, Leah Riley and LeAnne Williams; three uncles, Cory Williams and wife Rebecca, Michael Lindsey and Glen Williams and wife DeeDee; as well as other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery. There will be no service at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dustin and Cory Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Braiden Carr, Gage Carr, Rick Williams, Dean Williams, Roy Williams, Michael Lindsey and Tony Noe.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel.
Online guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 21, 2019
