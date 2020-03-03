Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
1959 - 2020
Kathy Bolton Obituary
Kathy Bolton
Katherine Pearl (Dunn) Bolton, 61, of Huntington passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at a Little Rock hospital. Kathy was born Jan. 26, 1959, in Lynwod, Calif., to Merrial and Bertie (Pettigrew) Dunn. Kathy loved the band Journey, tigers and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, a great-niece and a great-nephew.
She is survived by four daughters, Heather Gossett of Huntington, Kelly Cole and husband Wesley of Hartford, Amanda Martin and husband Travis of Mansfield and Jennifer Gomez of Huntington; two siblings, Edith Gouger and husband Bud of Greenwood and Walter Dunn of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren, Kelton, Jordan, Madylen, Michael, Christopher, Shelby, Travis, John, Megan, Derrek and Noah; 12 nieces and nephews; 34 great-nieces and -nephews; 35 great-great-nieces and -nephews; and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Kelton Martin, Jordan Martin, Travis John Martin, Travis Martin, Wesley Cole and Albert Hicks.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Ledbetter, Christopher Ledbetter, Derrek Gossett and Noah Cole.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
