Kathy Lewis
Kathy Lewis, 58, of Vian passed away April 8, 2020, in Spiro. She was born April 10, 1961, in Sallisaw to Wanda (Campbell) Lewis and Jesse "Barney" Lewis. She graduated from Vian High School in 1979 and Carl Albert State College with an agricultural science degree. She had a green thumb and loved to grow flowers and plants. Kathy was always a hard worker and loved working outdoors. She was of the Christian faith. Kathy loved being a mom and grandma more than anything; she truly enjoyed spending time with her girls and grandchildren.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Charlotte Lewis Taylor; and two brothers, Jay Warren Lewis and David Lewis.
Survivors include her companion, Dennis Overton of Vian; two daughters, Lisa Little and husband Jesse of Arkoma and Artie Fountain and husband Jeffrey of Spiro; two brothers, Mike Lewis and wife Johnna and Kenny Lewis and wife Kathy, both of Vian; four grandchildren, Blayze Little, Gauge Little, Charlie Fountain and Cruze Fountain; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Agent-Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
Active pallbearers will be Jesse Little, Jeffrey Fountain, Mike Lewis, Kenny Lewis, Justin Williams, Daniel Taylor and Samuel Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Radford and Clayton Campbell.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2020