Kathy McPeak
Kathy McPeak, 48, of Cedarville passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born Oct. 9, 1970, in Stigler to the late Paul and Tina "Tiny" Freeman.
She is survived by her companion, Michael Crowley; a daughter, Christana Crowley of Cedarville; three sons, Michael Belcher of Hackett, Christopher Belcher (Sharenna Whitlock) of Van Buren and Stephen Crowley of Cedarville; two sisters, Bobbie Bullard of Hackett and Regina Rose of Barling; four brothers, Robert Townsend of Hartford, Michael Townsend of Van Buren, Paul Townsend of Oklahoma and Pat Townsend of Mulberry; and five grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at White Bluff Cemetery, near Bonanza, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019