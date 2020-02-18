Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Kathy Miller Obituary
Kathy Miller
Kathy S. Miller, 67, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Carman (White) Burkett; a sister, Joyce Burkett; and two brothers, Ronald and Ken Burkett.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of the home; two daughters, Judy Evans and husband David and Linda Catano and husband Fred, both of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Michael and Sarah Priest, Lyndsey Priest, Brittany Priest and Mathew Sharp; and two great-grandchildren, Heaven and Madison Priest.
No formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020
