Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Nelson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Nelson Obituary
Kathy Nelson
Kathy Elizabeth Nelson, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1959, in West Memphis. She was a supervisor at Air Systems.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Scott of the home; her daughter, Jennifer Martin of Fort Smith; two sons, Jonathan Piel of Greenwood and Adam Nelson of Van Buren; two sisters, Debbie Thomas and her husband Barry of Greenwood and Susan Efurd and her husband Stanley of Chelsea, Okla.; and two brothers, Kenneth Moore of Mansfield and Danny Moore of Charleston. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now