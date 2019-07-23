|
Kathy Nelson
Kathy Elizabeth Nelson, 59, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1959, in West Memphis. She was a supervisor at Air Systems.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Scott of the home; her daughter, Jennifer Martin of Fort Smith; two sons, Jonathan Piel of Greenwood and Adam Nelson of Van Buren; two sisters, Debbie Thomas and her husband Barry of Greenwood and Susan Efurd and her husband Stanley of Chelsea, Okla.; and two brothers, Kenneth Moore of Mansfield and Danny Moore of Charleston. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019