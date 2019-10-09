Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Kathy Sanders


1954 - 2019
Kathy Sanders Obituary
Kathy Sanders
Kathy Jo Sanders, of Fort Smith, was born Dec. 6, 1954, in Rantoul, Ill., to William and Deletha (Cockburn) West. She passed away Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 64.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Deletha Beavers; her sister, Belinda Nelson; her brother, Darren Beavers; two nieces, Alicia Frye and Ashlee Jones; a nephew, Jeremy Jones; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, William West.
Kathy worked as a supervisor at Whirlpool for over 30 years and will be missed by all that knew her.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Sister Debbie Wegert officiating.
Please log on to www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com to sign Kathy's guestbook.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 10, 2019
