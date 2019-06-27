|
Kathy Thomas
Kathy Thomas went home to the Lord on June 24, 2019, at the tender age of 60.
She was a wonderful, devoted wife to Albert Thomas for 42 years and a kindhearted mother to their seven children, Jimmy and Robin Thomas of Pocola, Misty and Danny Collins of Tulsa, Steve and Angela M. Thomas of Fort Smith, David and Sonja Thomas of Howe, Amanda and Chris Patterson of Greenwood, George and Jennifer Thomas of Tulsa and Kathren Thomas and Dominic Haycraft of Mulberry. She is also survived by four brothers, Leon Slote of Marshall, Mo., Billy Slote of Pocola, Benny Baker of Sand Springs, Okla., and Karey Slote of Seattle; two sisters, Terry Streetman of Greenwood and Sharon Ingram of Barling; as well as many other family and friends that are too many to mention. She was so proud of her 16 grandchildren and had her first great-grandchild on the way.
Kathy spent her life giving generously, even after she left this world, her giving spirit lived on for those in need through her donation of organs and tissues. This world is a better place for her having been here and she will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
We will celebrate her life at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019