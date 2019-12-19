|
Kathy Willoughby
Kathy Lynn Willoughby, 66, of Ozark died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Ozark. She was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Oklahoma City to James "Sonny" Collier and Helen McGuire Collier. She worked many years at Red Barn Liquor in Ozark and retired from Arkla Gas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Garry Willoughby.
Kathy is survived by a son, John Dahlem of Kingwood, Texas; a sister, Karen Kamp of Clarksville; two brothers, Scott Collier and Jim Gifford, both of Tulsa; three grandchildren, Hadley, Kassidy and Quinn Dahlem; several nieces and nephews; a special nephew, Kevin Weathers; and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at West Mount Zion Cemetery in Hartman with Shelby Floyd officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019