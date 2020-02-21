Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
White Bluff-Rye Hill Fire Station
5325 Spring Mountain Road
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Hice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Hice


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Hice Obituary
Katie Hice
Katie Hice, 78, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born July 21, 1941, in Waldron. She retired from Whirlpool.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Hice; a sister, Sylvia Kooper; a brother, William Gossett; and her parents, Howard Jewell Gossett and Ocie Beatrice Gossett.
She is survived by a daughter, Lanita Dye; three sons, Homer Hice and wife Sandra, Johnny Hice and wife Teresa and Robert Hice; two brothers, Howard Gossett and wife Carla and Richard Gossett and wife Brenda; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at White Bluff-Rye Hill Fire Station, 5325 Spring Mountain Road, Fort Smith, located behind In Good Spirits liquor store on Highway 71. There will be a potluck dinner and everyone is welcome.
Viewing will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -