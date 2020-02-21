|
|
Katie Hice
Katie Hice, 78, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born July 21, 1941, in Waldron. She retired from Whirlpool.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Hice; a sister, Sylvia Kooper; a brother, William Gossett; and her parents, Howard Jewell Gossett and Ocie Beatrice Gossett.
She is survived by a daughter, Lanita Dye; three sons, Homer Hice and wife Sandra, Johnny Hice and wife Teresa and Robert Hice; two brothers, Howard Gossett and wife Carla and Richard Gossett and wife Brenda; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at White Bluff-Rye Hill Fire Station, 5325 Spring Mountain Road, Fort Smith, located behind In Good Spirits liquor store on Highway 71. There will be a potluck dinner and everyone is welcome.
Viewing will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020