Katie Jacks
Katie Jean McGraw Jacks, 99, passed away June 14, 2020. She was born April 15, 1921, to Katie Bell Eastham McGraw and Benjamin Franklin McGraw. After graduating from Ouachita Baptist College, Katie married Louis Moore Jacks and moved to Sparkman, where she was an active member of First Baptist Church. In 1997, they retired to Fort Smith, where she became a member of South Side Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Bart Lindsey; 10 siblings, LaVetra Armstrong (Bob), Hallie Steed (Bob), Thomas McGraw, Sam McGraw (Luvien), Thelma McGraw (Ross), Vivian Bailey (Homer), Hazel Lewis (Doug), B.F. McGraw (Thelma), Dorcus Farley (Larry) and Vern "Boots" McGraw; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Deese (Wilson).
She is survived by two children, Louis Jacks (Gretchen) of Fort Smith and Sarah Jean Lindsey of Hot Springs; five grandchildren, Kate O'Reilly (Steven), Samuel Jacks (Heather), Matt Lindsey (Annie), Marshall Jacks (Emily) and Nathan Jacks (Lauren); and 11 great-grandchildren, Anna Catherine Jacks, Harris Jacks, Bart O'Reilly, Eliana Jacks, Aaron Jacks, Thad Jacks, George O'Reilly, Ava Clare Jacks, Katie Beth Jacks, Robert Lindsey and Dawson Jacks. She is also survived by Sabrina Duncan, her faithful and loving caregiver of many years.
She will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity in Kate's memory.
