Kay Coleman
Kay Goodwin Coleman of Little Rock was called home to be with her Lord on July 16, 2020. Born Aug. 3, 1943, in Olena, she lived in numerous Arkansas towns growing up. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1965, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Mortarboard Society. Once her children were somewhat grown, she went back to college and received a master's degree in school counseling at the University of Central Arkansas.
Kay was a devoted wife and mother. She touched many lives during her educational career as an English teacher and counselor. An active member of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, she loved playing piano, participating in choir and teaching classes. She was an excellent hostess — she and her husband graciously opened their home on many occasions for dinner parties and drop-ins. She welcomed the opportunity to create original centerpieces and cook a wonderful meal for others. An avid collector, she loved to frequent estate sales to look for antiques. Her friends often went "shopping" in her garage. After running out of room in the house for her many collectibles, she opened and maintained an antique booth at Fabulous Finds. Generous to a fault, she was known for pulling out gifts in August that were meant for Christmas from her well-stocked gift closet(s) full of bargains and surprises.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Harry O. Goodwin; her mother, Mary Mae Goodwin; and her brother, Jim Goodwin.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Darrel Coleman of Little Rock; a sister, Jane Davis of Fort Smith; a daughter, Kathy McLendon of Waco, Texas; a son, Greg Coleman and wife Danielle of Frisco, Texas; and eight grandchildren she adored, Cole, Kaytlin, and Pierce McLendon, Emma, Jack and Lizzie Coleman and Palmer and Beatrice Tochterman.
Private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Morrison Cemetery in Crawford County, under the direction of Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72205.
