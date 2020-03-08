Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
New Hope Cemetery
Spiro, OK
View Map
Kay Turner


1949 - 2020
Kay Turner Obituary
Kay Turner
Lorraine "Kay" Turner, 70, of Pocola passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. Lorraine was born June 17, 1949, in Muskogee, Okla., to Harold Fred and Louise Marie (Austin) White. She was an office manager for Southwestern Glass Co.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Carmelita and Kevin Jordan of Pocola and Belinda and Terry Williams of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Dakota Salisbury, Zachariah Boyd and Aimie Salisbury; a great-grandchild, Scottie Salisbury; a sister, Sue and L.D. Redelsperger; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro. Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Monday to visit with friends and relatives.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Salisbury, Tristen Smith, William Copeland, David Wayne Stover and Eugene Stover.
Honorary pallbearer is Scottie Salisbury.
Online messages may be left at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020
