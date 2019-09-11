Home

Kaye Raggio Obituary
Kaye Raggio
Ida "Kaye" Kate Raggio, 78, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Truth or Consequences, N.M., to the late W.W. and Ida Mae (Hart) Armstrong.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a manager for Tupperware for many years. She was an artist and enjoyed drawing. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, fishing and playing music, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Raggio; a son, Billy Raggio; and her parents, before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Kaye is survived by a son, Bobby Raggio and wife Paulette of Booneville; a daughter, Janice Burrus and husband Gary of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Gabrielle (Stephen), Whitney (Casey), Hope (Dustin), Zach (Alyssa), Robby (Jaycee) and Anthony (Leah); great-grandchildren, Hagen, Kelby and Kennedy; a daughter-in-law, Tina Raggio; nephews, Chad and Woody; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Flores, Robby Raggio, Bill Raggio, Gary Burrus, Zach Raggio and Dustin Eastin.
Honorary pallbearers are Hagen and Kelby Rudd.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019
