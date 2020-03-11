Home

Kaye Ellen Reagan, 73, of Cookson, Okla., died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Cookson.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Laurie Shoun of Mustang, Okla., and Shea Cook of Edmond, Okla.; two sisters, Beverly Hamilton and Terri Ouverson, both of Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020
