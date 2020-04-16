|
|
Keith Bell
Keith Von Bell departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 56. Keith was born Aug. 5, 1963, in Fort Smith to the late Mr. Tyrus Lee Bell Sr. and Queen Ester Bell.
Keith accepted Christ at an early age at Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Van Buren. For many years he served at Shiloh Baptist Church in Fort Smith as a deacon. He later attended Greater Pilgrim Rest in Van Buren, where he was chairman of the deacon board and sang in the choir. Most recently, he attended Grace Church in Alma, where he was a member of the praise and worship team.
Keith was a devoted family man and loved to spend quality time with his family. Keith was fortunate to find his soulmate in Verna Renna and the two spent 38 years together. There union resulted in two children, Alaya and Kayla. He was a graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith and then went on to work for ArcBest for over 37 years. He had many hobbies over the years which included karate, trout fishing and golfing. He loved to do things with his hands shown through his skills in architecture and masonry. Keith also had a deep passion for music, he served in many choirs and was a self-taught musician of the Native American flute, trumpet and guitar.
He leaves to cherish in his legacy his wife, Renna Bell of Fort Smith; two daughters, Alaya Hardy (Kalvin) of Centerton and Kayla Selby (Cameron) of Fort Smith; four granddaughters, Kinsley Selby, Paisley Selby, Lilly Swain and Asera Wright; two sisters, Sheila Branch (James) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Wendy Morange (Dan) who preceded him death; four brothers, Michael Bell (Jan) and Tyrus Bell Jr. (Melissa), both of Fort Smith, Anthony Bell of Little Rock and Derrick Bell (Joann) of McKinney, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020