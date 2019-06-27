|
Keith Hamby
Keith Darin Hamby, 55, of Hackett passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Greenwood. He was a retired bricklayer.
He is survived by one daughter, Melissa Neal of Hackett; his parents, Ronald and Carolyn Hamby of Spiro and Earlene Evans of Fort Smith; five brothers, Roger Hamby of Poteau, Ronny Hamby and Wade Bennett, both of Hackett, and Jim Bennett and David Bennett, both of Michigan; one sister, Becky Bennett of Michigan; and three grandchildren, Dylan Neal, Dawsyn Clay and Datyn Clay.
Celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at The Barn with Southern Charm in Cameron. Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019