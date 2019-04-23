|
|
Keith Hayes
Keith Hays was born May 27, 1967, in Fort Smith to Joann and Darrell Hays. He passed away Friday, April 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. Keith grew up in Rock Island and Fort Smith and graduated from Poteau High School, cClass of '85. He enjoyed his family, friends and attending Courage to Change Church with his dad. Those who knew Keith, knew that he had the biggest heart and was full of life — a loyal friend who would give the shirt off his back. He especially adored his mom, dad and daughter, Mary Anne. He loved his nieces and nephews like his own, he was the best uncle. Keith will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Keith was preceded in death by his nephew, Shane Wesley Keith Baxter.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Anne Hays Atee; his parents, Darrell Hays and Joann Hays; amd his two sisters, Dee Dee Walker and Mitzi Dunavin. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive to cherish Keith's memory.
A celebration of life service to honor Keith's life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Charles Phillips and DeWayne Hicks officiatin. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday before the service.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019