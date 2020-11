Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith McCoy

Brian "Keith" McCoy, 53, died Nov. 6, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Evening Shade Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services.

He is survived by a daughter, Jalissa Lauderdale; a son, Thomas McCoy; his mother, Linda McCoy; three sisters, Pamela Cravatt, Melissa McCoy and Patricia Fields; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store