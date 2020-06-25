Keith Melton
1964 - 2020
Keith Melton
Keith Allen Melton, 56, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 3, 1964, in Paris, Ill., to Max and Ruth (Parker) Melton Sr. He was a truck driver for Gryner Construction and a member of Mulberry Revival Center. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Naomi Melton of the home; two daughters, Regina Bush and husband Jay of Greenwood and Trisha Allen of Fort Smith; three sons, Brent Meadors of Mountainburg, Marcus Melton of Mulberry and Wayne Fritch of Van Buren; a sister, Jennifer Wall and husband Cliff; three brothers, Max Melton Jr., William Melton and wife Carol and DeWayne Melton and wife Mary; six grandchildren, Austin Meadors, Andriana "Andi" Bush, Madison Willis, Chance Willis, Miya Melton and Jessica Bush; and a great-grandchild, Lena London.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Austin Meadors, Wesley Gryner, Jay Bush, Brent Meadors, Cliff Wall and Marcus Melton.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
