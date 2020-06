Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith Ray

Keith Douglas Ray, 71, of Heathrow, Fla., formerly of Fort Smith, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Information submitted by McConnell Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Brock Ray; his mother, Bonnie Ray; a sister, Karen Carter; and two grandchildren.



