Keith Ray
Keith Douglas Ray, 71, of Heathrow, Fla., formerly of Fort Smith, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Information submitted by McConnell Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Brock Ray; his mother, Bonnie Ray; a sister, Karen Carter; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.