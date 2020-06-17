Keith Ray
1949 - 2020
Keith Ray
Keith Douglas Ray, age 71, of Heathrow, Fla., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, from aspirated pneumonia. Keith was born May 26, 1949, in Fort Smith to Montie and Bonnie Ray. As a boy, Keith loved horses and cowboys; when his little sister Karen was born, he never hesitated to play horse with her.
Keith attended the University of Arkansas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in architecture. After graduating, Keith married Carolyn Williams. In 1975, they moved to New York City, where Keith attended Columbia University, earning a master's degree in historical preservation. Their son Brock was born in 1978, and in 1984, Keith transferred to Orlando, Fla. In 1990, Brock moved to Florida to live full-time with his father.
In 1999, Keith fell in love with Barbara Verchot and the couple married on Thanksgiving Day 2001. Keith and Barbara were truly global citizens. They lived abroad for months at a time in Mexico, France, Spain, India, Thailand and more. In each new home, they immersed themselves in the local culture and architecture.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Verchot; a son, Brock Ray (Jennifer) of New Hope, Minn.; a stepdaughter, Rebekah Murtinger (Joel) of Saint Cloud, Fla.; two grandchildren, Collin Ray and Bonnie Ray; a stepgrandson, Zachary Johnson; his mother, Bonnie Ray of Greenwood; and a sister, Karen Ray Carter of Greenwood.
Private memorial service will be held on June 27 at Church of Christ in Dayton. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.
Per Keith's wishes, a separate celebration will be held in Florida in early November.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation online at www.franklloydwright.org; or CURE, P.O. Box 621, Fort Smith, AR 72902.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
