Kelly Fletcher
Kelly (Allen) Fletcher, 42, of Gans died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Gans.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Gans Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Chance Fletcher of Roland and Hunter Fletcher of Sallisaw; her father, Jimmy Allen of Sapulpa, Okla.; a sister, Robin Allen of Sapulpa; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 27, 2019
