Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Ragsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Ragsdale

Send Flowers
Kelly Ragsdale Obituary
Kelly Ragsdale
Kelly Ragsdale, 55, of Muldrow died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Muldrow.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Rex; two daughters, Casey and Jessica Ragsdale, both of Muldrow; her parents, Marilyn and Kenneth Plank of Muldrow; two brothers, Gerald Plank of Muldrow and Richard Plank of Barling; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -