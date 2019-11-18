|
|
|
Kelly Ragsdale
Kelly Ragsdale, 55, of Muldrow died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Muldrow.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Rex; two daughters, Casey and Jessica Ragsdale, both of Muldrow; her parents, Marilyn and Kenneth Plank of Muldrow; two brothers, Gerald Plank of Muldrow and Richard Plank of Barling; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019