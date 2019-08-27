|
|
Kelly Youngblood
Funeral service for Kelly Youngblood, 70, of Gans will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Gans High School gymnasium in Gans. Burial will follow at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Mr. Youngblood was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Redland, Okla., to Ella Youngblood and Eulous Youngblood Sr. and passed away Aug. 26, 2019, in Gans. He married Theresa Lorene Youngblood on Nov. 8, 1989, in Fort Smith. He was a member of Gans Public School Board, retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after a combined total of 45 years and was the captain of Mr. Pat at Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam. He was a member of Gans Bible Church.
He is survived by two daughters, Shanna Blevins and Amanda Youngblood; a son, Jeremy Owens; a grandson, Lane Smith; a granddaughter, Brea Smith; his companion, Melissa Carpenter and her children Danielle Elliott and Kyle DeLozier; a sister, Necie Cruse and Mike of Fort Smith; five brothers, Ronnie Youngblood of Fort Smith, Terry Youngblood and Dora Mae of Fort Smith, Eulous Youngblood and Beverly of Maine, Fred Youngblood and Marie of Kansas City, Mo., and Albatha Youngblood of Kansas City, Kan.; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and two sisters, Willie "Pete" Ann and Shirley.
Active pallbearers will be Greg Barnes, Larry Calloway, Robert Booker and James Cheater.
Honorary pallbearers are his brothers and fellow coworkers at U.S. Corps of Engineers at Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019