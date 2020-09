Or Copy this URL to Share

Ken Allen

Ken Allen, 75, of Sallisaw died Sept. 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Travis; his mother, Grace Allen; two sisters, Vicky Cobb and Sandra Block; and a brother, Dan Allen.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the funeral home.



