Ken Glover
Ken Glover
Ken Glover, 85, of Muldrow, formerly of Atkins, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Yuma, Ariz., to Tommy Glover Sr. and Margaret Pilgrim.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dee Glover.
He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Sue Chambers Glover; two daughters, Louise Fowler (Robert) and Tammy Tramel (Keith); two stepdaughters, Stephanie Laird (Tommy) and Melanie Chambers; a son, Michael T. Brennan (Kathy); three sisters, Judy Faidley, Carol Slattery and Claudia Edwards (Phillip); a brother, Gerald Glover (Barbara); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service will held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Van Buren. Committal will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hunt Cemetery, near Danville, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
