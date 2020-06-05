Ken Glover
Ken Glover
Ken Glover, 85, of Muldrow died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Bentonville.
Funeral service will 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church with burial at 4 p.m. at Hunt Cemetery, near Danville, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Clara; two daughters, Louise Fowler and Tammy Tramel; a son, Michael Glover; two stepdaughters, Stephanie Laird and Melanie Chambers; three sisters, Judy Faidley, Carol Slattery and Claudia Edwards; a brother, Gerald Glover; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church
JUN
6
Committal
04:00 PM
Hunt Cemetery
