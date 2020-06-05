Ken Glover

Ken Glover, 85, of Muldrow died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Bentonville.

Funeral service will 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church with burial at 4 p.m. at Hunt Cemetery, near Danville, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; two daughters, Louise Fowler and Tammy Tramel; a son, Michael Glover; two stepdaughters, Stephanie Laird and Melanie Chambers; three sisters, Judy Faidley, Carol Slattery and Claudia Edwards; a brother, Gerald Glover; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



