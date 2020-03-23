Home

Ken Harvey


1949 - 2020
Ken Harvey Obituary
Ken Harvey
Ken Harvey, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and a Christian.
He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Harvey.
He is survived by a son, Derek Harvey and wife Rebecca Stout of Fort Smith; a brother, Harold; a sister, Carol; two cousins, Joe and Joey; five grandchildren, Dagen, Dax, Cashton, Rumour and Sawyer; and many family members in California.
Private family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020
